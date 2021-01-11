KWOS has live coverage this morning of Missouri inauguration

01-11-2021

Today is all about the ‘pomp and circumstance’. Governor Mike Parson will be sworn in at noon on the south steps of the Capitol. And even though security is heightened following last week’s protests in Washington, Missouri Senator Cindy O’Laughlin doesn’t expect any trouble here …

Parson will deliver his first inaugural address since he took the job when Eric Grietens resigned in 2018. He won the general election beating Auditor Nicole Galloway last year.

** KWOS’ live coverage of the Inauguration begins at 11am with Gary Nolan.