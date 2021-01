01-07-2021

You could see lawmakers spending a lot of time at the Capitol hashing out legislation designed to protect businesses and even hospitals from being sued over COVID – related issues. Jefferson City Rep. and attorney Rudy Veit says it’s a new ball game …

But Veit adds that clear cut cases of inappropriate care of virus patients will have to be spelled out to create an effective law. Lawmakers return for the 2021 session this week.