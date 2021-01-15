Life behind bars for JCMO killer

KMIZ– Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green sentenced Jeffery Millens to life in prison on Wednesday after he was convicted of murder in October.
Millens is accused of killing 23-year-old Quonterio Davis in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2017.
Online court records say Millens was sentenced to life in prison on a charge of second-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison on a count each of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm — court documents said Millens will serve all three sentences consecutively.
Witnesses told police Millens and Davis had gotten into a fight at a party and that Millens shot the other man multiple times.