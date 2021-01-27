UPDATE *** Numerous slide off accidents all over Mid-Missouri

01-27-2021

A semi jackknifed on Highway 133 at Westphalia has been blocking the road today near Highway 63. The slick roads caused plenty of crashes, including several on 63 between Jefferson City and Ashland. The slick hill on Highway 54 has caused problems northbound into Jefferson City near Riley Auto Group. The Highway Patrol reports hazardous roads all across the area.

(KMIZ) — After a cold Tuesday, another wave of low pressure system moved in late last night, bringing another shot at accumulating snow for much of Mid-Missouri. Snow showers out to our west are moving in, and are expected to impact this morning’s commute for most of the region.

Snow showers are expected to continue their spread east through late Wednesday morning. Snow is expected to impact areas of northern Missouri for a longer time frame before spreading south, bringing slightly more accumulation for our northern counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area from late last night through noon Wednesday for the potential of slick roads due to light snowfall accumulation.

Snow will be the most widespread between 6AM and 11AM, and dissipate throughout the afternoon, leaving us with about 1-2″ of accumulation for much of the area.