New COVID deaths

01-27-2021

Cole County added seven more COVID-19 deaths yesterday (tue), for a total of 97. Another Boone County resident has died from COVID-19. That's now 68 total. But active coronavirus cases dropped again with just 34 new positives yesterday (tue). Hospitalizations are up, but still around the lowest levels seen in months. Active cases fell a lot in Callaway County. Statewide, experts are optimistic after big drops in daily cases and positive test rate.