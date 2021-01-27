Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

New COVID deaths

01-27-2021


Cole County added seven more COVID-19 deaths yesterday (tue), for a total of 97. Another Boone County resident has died from COVID-19. That’s now 68 total. But active coronavirus cases dropped again with just 34 new positives yesterday (tue). Hospitalizations are up, but still around the lowest levels seen in months. Cole County added seven more COVID-19 deaths yesterday (tue), for a total of 97. Active cases fell a lot in Callaway County. Statewide, experts are optimistic after big drops in daily cases and positive test rate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer