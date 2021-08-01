Listen to KWOS Live

No book deal now for Josh Hawley

01-08-2021


Senator Josh Hawley is taking heat from many sides after Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol. Publisher Simon and Schuster has canceled its book deal with the Missouri Republican. Hawley yesterday (thur) called the move “Orwellian”. His political mentor, former Senator John Danforth, now says supporting Hawley was the worst decision he’s ever made. The Missouri Independent reports big-time political donor David Humphreys called on the Senate to censure Hawley. The Joplin businessman spent more than six million dollars supporting recent Hawley campaigns. Hawley was the first senator to challenge Electoral College results. A violent pro-President Trump mob stormed the Capitol during the count.

 

