One Mid-Missouri hospital will get a new home

01-13-2021

MU’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital is on the move. It’s leaving the facility near I-70 and Highway 63 for the main campus in 2024. MU Health Care CEO Jonathan Curtwright says upkeep on the current Keene Street building would have cost about fifty million dollars.

Curtwright says women’s and children’s hospital can work more efficiently in a new building. The current hospital hosts the KWOS / 94.3 Kat Country Zimmer Communications Childrens Miracle Network Radiothon every year.