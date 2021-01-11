Parson Inauguration at high noon today

01-11-2021

About 2000 people have RSVP’d for Monday’s inauguration at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick – all Republicans – will be sworn into office. James Harris, the co-chair of the inaugural committee, tells attendees you will be asked to save some space between themselves and other guests not within their party. Masks will be provided. Downtown will be a madhouse. Expect to walk a few blocks if you are driving to the event.