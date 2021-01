01-14-2021

Officially, they’re the ‘Conservative Caucus’ in the Missouri Senate. But St. Charles Senator Bob Onder admits they’re better known as the “Chaos Caucus” …

Onder and his colleagues have bumped heads with other GOP senators over several issues in past sessions, including one of their pet projects, school choice. He says they’ll fight tougher restrictions that are sure to come from Washington under the Biden administration.