Stolen cars pulled out of Missouri River

01-21-2021

KMIZ– Missouri State Highway Patrol had to pull out multiple cars out of the Missouri River.

Troopers pulled out a car Wednesday afternoon that was reported stolen in 2019. Troopers say they got a call that a car was partially submerged on the boat ramp near the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City.

Troopers found the stolen car by using a sonar device and then noticed the second car. Just after 5:30, highway patrol tweeted out the second vehicle had been down there for a while and will be removed at a later date.

They then found a third car in the river.