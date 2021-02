02-22-2021

Another court date for Angelica Benitez this (mon) morning. She’s the Moberly woman accused of killing a Jefferson City man in the Columbia Clark Lane McDonald’s drive-thru line last December. The body of 25-year-old Marqukis Hayes was found in an abandoned truck near Saint Louis a couple days later. Benitez is in jail with no bond on second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.