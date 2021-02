WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump’s impeachment said Thursday the Capitol invaders believed they were are acting on “the president’s orders” to storm the building and stop the joint session of Congress that was certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election.

The prosecutors are wrapping up their opening presentation, describing what they faced that day and drilling down on the public and instructions Trump gave his supporters — both in the weeks before the Jan. 6 protest and at his midday rally that day. They presented videos of rioters, some posted to social media by the protesters themselves, talking about how they were doing it all for Trump.

Trump’s lawyers will launch their defense on Friday.