02-11-2021

A 73rd Boone County resident has died from COVID-19, health officials confirmed yesterday (wed). But active coronavirus cases kept going down after just 28 new positives. Hospitalizations also dropped, and are not straining resources. Cole and Callaway counties both had small case increases too. Governor Parson is expected to have the latest on vaccine distribution in the state during his press conference late this (thur) morning.