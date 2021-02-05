Arrests after a JCMO shooting

02-05-2021

Jefferson City police investigate shots fired at a McDonald’s.

They found out about the shots at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the fast food place on Missouri Boulevard. Several people apparently shot at each other, then drove off.

Officers found one suspect at Lincoln University and took him into custody. Another suspect agreed to come back from St. Louis. A bullet went through most of his car and hit him in the back, but he was not badly hurt.

We do not know the suspects’ names yet. They are both in custody, charged with unlawful use of a weapon.