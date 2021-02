02-17-2021

Missouri’s Senate leader says nothing on the Senate’s agenda this week was time-sensitive or worth lawmakers trying to drive to Jefferson City in snow. The Senate is out for the entire week, due to multiple winter storms. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says he looked closely at weather forecasts:

Missouri state senators will return to Jefferson City on Monday. Pro Tem Schatz says the Senate may have some longer nights in the future, to make up for the lost days.