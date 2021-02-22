Cole County wants answers about care packages

02-22-2021

(KMIZ) — Cole County is holding off on paying a medical supply company after coronavirus care packages were not delivered to each home in the county.

The Cole County Commission on Wednesday decided to hold off paying $318,255 for the packages. The cost for the boxes is covered by CARES Act funding.

The commission approved an emergency order on Nov. 10 to send out a COVID-19 care package with 50 surgical masks, hand sanitizer and an informational paper on COVID-19.

But there have been issues with shipping the boxes. Not all residents have received their boxes yet.