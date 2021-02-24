Fulton folks could pay a lot more to heat their homes

02-24-2021

(KMIZ 17) – Fulton residents may see higher gas prices and the city may have to tighten it’s budget after the “financial disaster” caused by skyrocketing natural gas prices last week.

The city council received an update Tuesday about the issue. The council held an emergency meeting the previous Tuesday about the issue caused by frozen wellheads across the country after the polar vortex.

The city of Fulton had to pay more than $3 million dollars out of its gas reserve fund to pay the commodity price, set by wellhead operators in other areas of the country. The city’s reserve was around $5 million and was at around $1.8 million after just four days.