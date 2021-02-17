Fulton paying crazy natural gas bills

02-17-2021

The Fulton City Council last (tue) night got an update on natural gas usage. Heating costs have skyrocketed for the city, as more people crank their heaters during this extended cold snap. The price increase was about 100 times higher, thanks to frozen well heads in Oklahoma and Texas. But Mayor Lowe Cannell says Fulton is still better off thanks to their reserve fund …They don’t plan on any rolling blackouts. Kansas City and Springfield area customers dealt with that earlier this week, but energy companies there have now suspended those blackouts.