JCMO Councilman wants to be back in chambers .. not on Zoom

02-04-2021

Both Congress and the Missouri legislature are meeting in – person right now. So why is Jefferson City’s Council still holding virtual sessions? …

Fourth Ward Councilman Ron Fitzwater says they spent two hours on deciding not to move ahead on a planned roundabout for Clark Avenue near Lincoln University. He thinks the meetings would run more smoothly if they were back in the council chambers.