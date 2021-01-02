Listen to KWOS Live
Old prison could become a training site

02-01-2021


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has proposed transforming a shuttered northwest Missouri prison into a training ground for incoming correctional officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson’s recently unveiled budget plan includes $671,714 to convert the idled Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron into an academy where would-be prison guards can get more real-world experience before being assigned to one of the state’s 20 lock-ups.

The state has training academies in Jefferson City, St. Joseph and Farmington. Those facilities may be consolidated once the conversion is complete.

