Shot clinics good to go

02-24-2021


Jefferson City’s vaccination clinic is ON at the Linc this Friday. MU Health Care has rescheduled mass vaccination clinics at Faurot Field postponed due to the weather last week. Those shots will go out tomorrow (thur) and Saturday, by appointment. Three more COVID-19 patients in Cole County have died. Health officials said yesterday (tue) that’s now 111 total deaths from the illness. Only two new cases in Cole, though. Boone County added 28 new positives yesterday (tue). Hospitalizations went down again. Active cases dropped in Callaway County after three new positives.

 

