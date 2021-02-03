Who will have to pay back their unemployment check?

02-03-2021

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s labor director was grilled by state lawmakers in both parties, during a Tuesday hearing in Jefferson City involving unemployment overpayments.

State Department of Labor director Anna Hui testified that the state overpaid more than 150-million dollars in unemployment benefits last year. That number frustrated Missouri House oversight committee chairman Jered Taylor, who notes the number was 100-million three days ago. Hui testified the number changes daily. She says about 46-thousand Missourians have been impacted by the unemployment overpayments, and emphasizes that her department will work with them on a payment plan. Lawmakers in both parties are critical of that. St. Ann Democrat Doug Clemens has filed legislation to change current law that mandates that the Labor Department collect on overpayments.