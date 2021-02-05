Will voters buy a new ‘angle’ on a potential gas tax hike?

02-05-2021

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri House Transportation Committee chairwoman has filed gas tax legislation that has a new aspect: a possible rebate.

Festus GOP State Representative Becky Ruth has filed a bill to raise Missouri’s gas tax two cents annually for five years. Missouri’s 17-cent gasoline tax has stayed the same since 1996. Under her new bill, residents could apply for a rebate for the amount of the tax increase paid. Missourians could request rebates for up to two vehicles per calendar year, under the bill. Chairwoman Ruth is following South Carolina’s example on this issue.