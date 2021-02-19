Wrongful death suit filed in Sedalia woman’s death

02-19-2021

(KMIZ) — A civil suit has been filed in connection with the officer – involved shooting of a Sedalia woman.

John Fizer, the father of Hannah Fizer, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against deputy Jordan Schutte Wednesday.

The deputy killed the 25-year-old during a traffic stop in June.

The deputy had told investigators that Fizer said she had a gun in the car and she said she was going to shoot him.

Investigators did not find a gun in the car.

In September, the special prosecutor reviewing the case determined the killing was legally justified.