03-10-2021

Parts of mid-Missouri are under a wind advisory today (wed). The National Weather Service says 45-mile-an-hour gusts could knock down tree limbs and cause power outages. Authorities have warned about high fire risk lately, too. Boone County’s fire protection district just worked 35 fires in a three-day stretch. Forecasters say we’ll go from that, to several days of rain, starting tonight (wed).