A water rescue prompts reminders of ‘turn around — don’t drown’

03-15-2021

(MissouriNet) — Two people had to be rescued after their pickup became stranded on a flood low water crossing near Rolla Friday. Drivers are being warned to obey road closures during the spring flooding season. Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetly says there have been many drowning deaths as a result of drivers ignoring closures.

*

(as said) “We close the roads for a reason,” he says. “If you choose to go around the barricades and you get stuck, we’re probably going to make fun of you for a long time if we are able to save you to do so. So, make sure that you are not risking your life or other people’s lives.”

*

He says troopers will work side by side with the Missouri Department of Transportation to close roads when flooding occurs.