03-16-2021

Prosecutors have charged a Columbia man with second degree murder after a killing at a Columbia Waffle House. ABC 17 reports Leo Robinson Junior is accused of shooting Reginald Ball late Sunday night in the parking lot of the breakfast place on Vandiver near Rangeline. The 51-year-old Ball died there. Investigators say Robinson drove off after the shooting. As of early this (tue) morning, he was not in the local jail.