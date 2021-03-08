Breaking News *** Senator Blunt will retire

03-08-2021

Roy Blunt announced Monday morning that he will not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

The Missouri Republican was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, after serving seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was reelected to the Senate in 2016.

Senator Blunt serves as the Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and as the Ranking Member of the Senate Rules Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also the Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.