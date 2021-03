03-17-2021

Are you ready for three – dollar a gallon gas by Memorial Day? Missouri legislators are forging ahead with a plan that would hike the state gas tax too. Cole County Representative Rudy Veit says that tax hasn’t been raised since the mid – 1990’s …

Previous ballot issues to hike the gas tax failed at the polls. Proponents say Missouri has ten – (B) billion dollars worth of roadwork that needs to be done.