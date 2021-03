Congressman Luetkemeyer says DC ‘siege mentality’ is getting old

Your Congressman says he’s tired of the ‘armed camp’ that the nation’s Capitol has become …

Blaine Luetkemeyer says the latest stimulus bill is a waste of money that includes millions in pork projects for the ‘blue states’. He also expects the Democrats will re-float the failed minimum wage hike bill later this year.