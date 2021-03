Human remains may be that of missing Columbia woman

The search for a missing Columbia mother could finally be over. Police said yesterday (thur) human remains found by a hiker at Rock Bridge State Park may belong to Mengqi Ji.

Assistant police chief Jeremiah Hunter says Mengqi Ji’s driver’s license and credit cards were found near the human remains. Mengqi Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, is accused of killing her in October 2019. He’s in jail on a first-degree murder charge.