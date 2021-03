03-04-2021

Boone County Jail workers find a gun in an inmate’s cell. Amy Wilhite was booked into the jail on Valentine’s Day. Officers did not find the gun on the Moberly woman during a strip search that day. They spotted it with her personal belongings in the jail yesterday (wed). They now think she hid the four-inch-long gun inside a body cavity. Wilhite picked up another felony charge.