Luetkemeyer’s PPP bill advances

03-17-2021

(MissouriNet) — A Mid-Missouri congressman who’s the top Republican on the U-S House Small Business Committee describes the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as a rescue vessel for millions of small businesses. The House has approved St. Elizabeth Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer’s bill to extend the PPP.

” … the program assisted or saved roughly 50 million American jobs from April of last year to August of last year”

The PPP is scheduled to expire on March 31, and Luetkemeyer’s bill extends that to May 31. The bill heads to the Senate. Luekemeyer’s district includes Jefferson City and Sullivan.