Man wanted on car theft charges

Cole County authorities are looking for a suspect tied to a car theft and a burglary. Jesse Scott has a large tattoo on his throat and neck. The Eldon man is white, six feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes Investigators say they chased the 31-year-old Scott through some woods near Route D and Scrivner Road yesterday (tue) morning. He allegedly stole a car on Scrivner, a maroon 1999 Chevy Prism, and drove off. Scott is wanted on several charges.