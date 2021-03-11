Missouri GOP lawmaker catches flak for using Trump ‘catch phrase’

03-11-2021

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A complaint was filed against a Missouri lawmaker for describing COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”

Kansas City Democratic Rep. Emily Weber said in a statement said she filed a complaint with House human resources against Rep. Brian Seitz, a Branson Republican.

Seitz used the phrase during a House floor discussion Tuesday over state revenues and a bill that would allow the state to collect sales taxes from online retailers that don’t have a physical presence in the state.

“While the zombie apocalypse has seen a shortage of revenue for the state, I remind the body that the Chinese virus has not shut down one business,” Seitz said. “Government has shut down businesses and created this shortfall.” President Trump frequently used the phrase.

Weber was born in South Korea.