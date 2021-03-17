Storms could pack hail and high winds today

03-17-2021

(KMIZ) — The ABC 17 Stormtrack weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday with the threat of severe storms returning. A powerful low-pressure system will move through the Midwest, bringing two rounds of storms, each of which poses a severe threat.

This low-pressure system is emerging out of the Rockies and into the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas. As the system continues to strengthen and move eastward, it will lift a warm front from the Gulf Coast states. This will in turn lead to a broad area of lift, which will overspread Mid-Missouri on Wednesday. The slow-moving nature of the upper-level system will give us two chances at strong storms during the day.