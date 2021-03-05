The Bishop says: ‘Go ahead and get the shot’

The Catholic bishop in Jefferson City and the city's Catholic hospital are encouraging residents to get any coronavirus shot that is available.

Shawn McKnight, bishop of the Jefferson City Diocese, said in a statement Thursday that Catholics should use any coronavirus vaccine provided to them.

Some bishops have told Catholics to favor other vaccines because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a stem cell line derived from aborted fetal tissue. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccine also use stem cells derived from aborted fetal tissue during the preliminary laboratory testing process, but not during the manufacturing of the vaccines; whereas Johnson & Johnson does. The Vatican has said taking such vaccines is morally acceptable.