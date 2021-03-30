Tow truck driver badly hurt in I 70 crash

Fulton men go to the hospital with serious injuries after separate crashes yesterday (mon). Troopers say tow truck driver Ryan Brewer was hit on the side of I-70 a couple miles east of the Kingdom City exit yesterday (mon) evening. He was attaching a wench to an SUV on the shoulder when a car crashed into the back of it. Brewer was flown to the hospital. Kevin Fidler was also badly hurt last (mon) night, when his motorcycle went off Route O near Route UU just east of Fulton. The bike hit a ditch and flipped.

An ATV crash lands an Eldon man in the hospital. The patrol says Glendal Phares’ ATV hit a rock on Lakeview Drive south of his hometown last (mon) night. The ATV flipped, ejecting him. Phares has serious injuries.