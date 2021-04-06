Busy ballots in Mid – Missouri

Jefferson City and Cole County have several issues on today’s ballot. Renewal of the county wide half – cent sales tax for capital improvements is before all Cole County voters.

A number of Jefferson City council races will be decided.

Former Councilman Edith Vogel challenges incumbent Laura Ward in the Second Ward.

Mary Schantz and Scott Spencer are running for the open seat in the Third Ward.

Derrick Spicer, Ryan Estes and Leonard Steinman are running in Ward Four.

Incumbent Mark Schreiber is challenged by Alicia Edwards in Ward 5.

Scott Evans and Angela Silvey are running for the open Municipal Judge seat in Jefferson City.

There are numerous school board races all across Mid – Missouri.

Fulton has two contested council races, and three candidates running for two school board seats. Boone County voters decide on a bond issue for the fire protection district. The Southern Boone school district has a bond issue on the ballot too.