They’re not exactly breaking down the doors to get vaccinated at the Capital Mall shot clinic …

Cole County Health Director Kristi Campbell says their plan is to give out up to 4000 – shots a week at the Mall clinic. She adds that there are now of plenty of places to get vaccinated, including drug stores and doctors’ offices.

Cole County is paying $40,000 for the next four months to rent the space at Capital Mall.