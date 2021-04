Councilman wants to be next JCMO mayor

Your chance to vote in the Jefferson City Mayor’s race may be a couple years off. But one candidate has already thrown his hat in the ring. Fourth Ward Councilman Ron Fitzwater says he’ll run for the job …

Fitzwater adds that Jefferson City continues to have challenges attracting conventions and other business because of a lack of a conference center.

Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman also announced that he’ll seek another term at the Courthouse.