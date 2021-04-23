Fall murder trial set for JCMO teen

KMIZ 17 – A nine-day jury trial has been scheduled for a Jefferson City teenager accused of a 2018 murder.

Jahuan Whirley, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was certified as an adult in the fatal shooting of corrections officer Justin Kammerich, 33.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ordered the trial to start on Sept. 7.

Police say Kammerich and a 20-year-old man were both found suffering from gunshot wounds outside of an apartment building on W. Atchison Street on Dec. 12, 2018.

The victim told investigators he and Kammerich were talking when Whirley approached and asked them to hand over their wallets and cell phones, according to Whirley’s probable cause statement. The victim said he and Kammerich were shot before handing over their money and phones.