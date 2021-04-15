Folks in Vicky Hartzler’s district can speak out

(MissouriNet) — A Missouri House committee on congressional redistricting will hear public testimony today (Thursday) from residents who live in west-central Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District.

In-person and written testimony will be taken today by the Missouri House Special Committee on Redistricting. The 24-county district includes Columbia, Moberly, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Waynesville, Lebanon and Nevada. Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster are both located in the 4th. The committee is looking for information from residents about the district’s characteristics, including the things that make it good and bad. GOP Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler has represented the district since 2011.