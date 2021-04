Fulton man arrested for trying to bring a gun onto a plane

(MissouriNet) — A Missouri man is under arrest for trying to carry a loaded handgun onto a plane in Madison Wisconsin.

Dane County deputies arrested 42-year-old Brandon Winslow as he was coming through a T S A security line. Agents discovered a loaded, unsecured handgun in a carry-on bag. Carrying a weapon onto a flight is a felony. For now, Winslow faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon.