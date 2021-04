The Fulton teenager who was badly hurt in a car crash last weekend has died from his injuries.

Xander Noel, 17, passed away after the crash that occurred Saturday afternoon. His family confirmed the news tuesday on a GoFundMe account that was set up to pay for hospital costs.

The patrol says his car crossed the center line on Route WW near Millersburg and sideswiped a pickup going the other way.

Noel was a member of the Fulton high school track team.