JCMO municipal races and Cole County Sales Tax renewal decided

Cole County’s Half Cent Capital Improvements Sales Tax is renewed again. Nearly 80 % of the voters said ‘yes’. Scott Evans defeats Angela Silvey for Jefferson City’s open Municipal Judge seat. Ward 2 incumbent councilman Laura Ward holds off a challenge from former councilman Edith Vogel. Ward got 58 % of the votes cast. Scott Spencer defeats Mary Schantz for the open council seat in Ward 3. Derrick Spicer beats both Ryan Estes and Leonard Steinman in the Fourth Ward race. Incumbent Mark Schreiber defeats a challenge from Alicia Edwards in Ward 5. Ken Enloe and Lindsey Rowden win the Jefferson City School Board seats.