Missouri lawmakers oust one of their own

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri House has voted unanimously to expel Lee’s Summit Representative Rick Roeber . The House Ethics Committee released an investigative report this week about allegations that Roeber, a Republican, abused his four adult children when they were younger. It says two of the children were allegedly sexually abused and two others reported being physically abused.

In his committee testimony, Roeber denied the abuse and blamed the allegations on his ex-wife and their “bitter divorce”. The House recommends law enforcement pursue possible criminal charges.