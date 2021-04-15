MU doctor agrees with J & J ‘pause’

Missouri is one of the state’s pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Federal health officials are investigating potentially dangerous blood clots. They’ve popped up in less than one-in-a-million Americans in the days after vaccination. Doctor Margaret Day with MU Health Care says it makes sense to take a closer look.

MU Health has openings for the first round of the Pfizer vaccine today (thur) through Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Cole County’s dedicated vaccine clinic is now open at Capital Mall.