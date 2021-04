We should celebrate ‘Rush Day’ in Missouri

(AP) — Missouri lawmakers are considering setting aside a day each January to honor the late Rush Limbaugh.

The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame as a broadcaster on KWOS before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

A Missouri Senate committee debated legislation Tuesday to designate Jan. 12, Limbaugh’s birthday, as “Rush Limbaugh Day.”