(JCFD) – The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2300 block of St. Louis Road at 0618 hours on May 28, 2021. The first fire company arrived and reported a significant amount of fire and smoke coming from the back of the house. The fire had started in a bedroom and moved into the hallway and extended into the attic. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire in the main room and moved into the attic to complete extinguishment.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes and firefighters remained on the scene for 3 hours to complete an investigation and completely extinguish the fire. The home sustained fire damage to a bedroom, bathroom and the attic. There was also significant smoke damage throughout the structure.

The occupant had exited the structure prior to the arrival of the fire department. The occupant received minor burns on his hand when he was exiting the structure. The occupant was treated and released by Cole County EMS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to the fire and smoke damage throughout the building the occupant was not able to remain in the home and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupant.

St. Louis Road was blocked off during the event because of fire hoses lying across the road. Jefferson City Police Department assisted with road closures and traffic control.